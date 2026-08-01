Sam Altman Advocates Using ChatGPT in Parenting

The rapid development of AI technologies and their integration into daily life are causing mixed reactions in society. According to ixbt.com, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested that parents use ChatGPT's capabilities to raise children and manage daily chores, which provoked sharp criticism from internet users. This initiative sparked important discussions on the boundary between modern technologies and human relationships, reports Techcrunch.com. reports .

Sam Altman wrote on his social media page that with the help of the company's new product, ChatGPT Work, it is possible to sync a family calendar and explain children's interests. In his opinion, parents can have a special podcast prepared every day on the way to school about one child's football game, another's upcoming birthday, or other news. This idea was met with coldness by many.

Sharp Reaction on Social Media

Alex Hirsch, creator of the animated series Gravity Falls, responded sharply to Altman's idea in a unique way. In his post, he posed the question: "Why don't you just talk to your kids?" This response became much more widespread than Altman's original post, garnering over a hundred thousand "likes" in a short time and sparking numerous discussions.

In fact, this is not the first case of major tech company leaders attempting to replace human experiences with AI. Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also stated that he started using an AI chatbot instead of listening to his favorite podcasts on his morning commute. This trend shows that tech world leaders are striving to handle even simple daily human interactions through digital tools.

OpenAI's Push Into the Family Segment

Sam Altman had previously not hidden his reliance on AI assistance in child-rearing. In particular, while participating on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," he emphasized that he could not imagine the baby-rearing process without ChatGPT, although he acknowledged that people had successfully managed it before.

It is clear that attracting parents to its platform has become a priority for OpenAI. The company recently posted a job opening for a product manager with experience in creating a reliable consumer experience for parents and families. However, despite the company adding safety features for families, ChatGPT is also facing several lawsuits from parents alleging that the chatbot negatively impacted the mental state of loved ones and led to tragic consequences.