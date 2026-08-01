Chelsea sign 35-year-old striker Danny Welbeck

·25·Sport
Chelsea sign 35-year-old striker Danny Welbeck

An unexpected and sensational transfer has taken place in English football. According to Goal.com, London club Chelsea have secured the services of experienced Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck. The 35-year-old former England international has signed a two-year contract with Stamford Bridge running until 2028, a move expected to bring vast experience to the squad under Xabi Alonso. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

This unexpected transfer has sparked great interest in the football community. Having moved from the southern coast to West London, the forward has successfully played for several giants of the English Premier League throughout his career. In an interview with Chelsea's official website, the experienced striker shared his impressions.

Championship experience and a rich career

Danny Welbeck's professional career has been marked by major victories and high-pressure matches step by step. He started his career at Manchester United, becoming a key player under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. During his years at Old Trafford, he won the Premier League title, two League Cups, the FA Community Shield, and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.

Following his successful spell in Manchester, Welbeck joined Arsenal in 2014 and played there for five seasons. During this period, he scored 32 goals for the Gunners and won the FA Cup and another Community Shield. His recent stints at Watford and Brighton showed that he still retains the ability to play at the highest level.

A new era under Xabi Alonso

Although many might view the signing of a 35-year-old player with skepticism, Welbeck's recent statistics show he still has plenty to offer. In his last two seasons at Brighton, he managed to score 26 Premier League goals. This record demonstrates a level of consistency that many young strikers fail to achieve.

After signing the contract, the player spoke about his ambitions for this new chapter. There is still fire inside me, he said, emphasizing his readiness to give everything for the team's fans and the club. Welbeck's arrival coincides with a transitional period at the Cobham training ground. Xabi Alonso is tasked with leading the Blues to new heights following disappointing results last season. The arrival of a striker with over four hundred Premier League appearances and Champions League experience is expected to have a positive impact on the team.

ChelseaDanny WelbeckXabi AlonsoPremier LeagueTransfer
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