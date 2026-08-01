Real Madrid has entered the decisive stage of negotiations to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. According to Goal.com, the transfer value of the 19-year-old Ivory Coast footballer is estimated at 120 million euros, which is expected to become the largest sale in the German club's history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Amid transfer rumors, attention grew further after the talented footballer was left out of the RB Leipzig squad traveling to their pre-season training camp in Austria. After Paris Saint-Germain dropped out of the race, the Royal Club became the clear leader in this transfer battle.

Transfer details and financial figures

The Real Madrid management presented an improved offer including a guaranteed payment of 100 million euros. This massive investment is assessed as an important part of the club's transfer policy in the new era.

German club head coach Martin Demichelis emphasized in an interview with Sky Germany that the player's absence from the training camp was related to his health, not transfer negotiations. However, experts evaluate this statement merely as an attempt to ease the situation.

Success on the pitch and future prospects

Last season, Yan Diomande made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists. These results greatly helped RB Leipzig secure third place in the championship and earn a Champions League spot.

Having also proven himself for the Ivory Coast national team and participated in the World Cup group stage, the young footballer demonstrated his physical and technical maturity. If the transfer goes through, Diomande will also set a historic financial record for the club.