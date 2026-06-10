Russia's new Soyuz-5 rocket to enter international market as a service

·0·Technology
Russia's new Soyuz-5 rocket to enter international market as a service

Roscosmos, in cooperation with Kazakhstan, plans to introduce the new medium-class Soyuz-5 launch vehicle to the international commercial flight market. According to the head of the state corporation, Dmitry Bakanov, the main task is not only to successfully use the rocket but also to create a competitive service for delivering payloads into orbit. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, Roscosmos specialists are analyzing telemetry data from the first test flight and making necessary adjustments to the design and production processes. These changes will be incorporated into the second and third rockets currently under construction. According to the plan, these rockets will be fully ready and launched into space next summer.

The first flight of the Soyuz-5 took place on April 30 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The test was considered successful: both stages of the rocket operated in standard mode, and the payload model was placed into orbit along the specified trajectory. This rocket is capable of carrying over 17 tons of payload to low Earth orbit.

Developed by the Progress Rocket and Space Center in Samara, this carrier is designed to launch various spacecraft. Its unique features include high-precision orbital delivery and the use of relatively eco-friendly fuel components. Roscosmos aims to secure its position in the global space services market using these advantages.

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Abror Shuhratov
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