Huawei Mate 80 smartphones conquer markets and surpass Apple

·0·Technology
Huawei Mate 80 smartphones conquer markets and surpass Apple

Sales of the Huawei Mate 80 series devices reached 6.49 million units, rapidly strengthening the company's position in the Chinese smartphone market. Currently, the manufacturer holds the top spot in the country's market. According to RDObservation, by the 22nd week of 2026, the sales figure for the Huawei Mate 80 flagship approached the 7 million mark. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

In the 20th week of the current year, 6.29 million units of Mate 80 models had been shipped. This means the company managed to sell nearly 200,000 smartphones in just one week. Such high demand in the consumer market is helping Huawei maintain its leadership.

According to the latest ranking results, the Chinese tech giant secured first place in smartphone sales with a 20.7% market share. Meanwhile, despite the iPhone 17 line performing better than Apple expected, the American brand remains in second place with 19.4%.

Although the iPhone 17 series still holds a significant share in the Chinese market, the Mate 80 flagship poses serious competition in terms of shipment volume. Furthermore, not only the Mate 80 but also the Nova 15 series showed high sales figures. Additionally, the Pura 90, Pura X Max, and Nova 16 models are also generating great interest in the market.

HuaweiAppleiPhone 17Mate 80Smartphone
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Abror Shuhratov
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