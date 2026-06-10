Attempts to block VPN services cause malfunctions in Russian hosting providers

·0·Technology
Attempts to block VPN services cause malfunctions in Russian hosting providers

At the end of May and the beginning of June, customers of major Russian hosting providers began reporting issues accessing their resources. Companies like Selectel, Beget, and Timeweb confirmed a decrease in user traffic and intermittent outages in site accessibility. Experts believe this is due to changes in the settings of technical means for countering threats (TSPU) used for filtering internet traffic. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

While VPN services were previously blocked primarily by IP addresses and protocols, modern technologies have learned to mask their traffic as regular internet traffic. As a result, regulatory bodies have shifted their focus to cloud infrastructures where VPN servers are frequently hosted. Since June, TSPU equipment has begun more actively analyzing encrypted TLS connections, which has also led to errors in the operation of legitimate services.

According to GlobalNet network engineer Mikhail Kotkin, traffic from cloud segment customers decreased by approximately 10 percent in May and June. Mobile applications with persistent secure connections, cloud platforms, real-time data exchange services, and Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions remain at the highest risk.

Experts consider the current situation a result of the process of adjusting filtering mechanisms. Additional equipment tuning is required to reduce errors, so short-term outages may continue in the future. At the same time, some telecom experts note that the scale of the problem may be exaggerated and that some malfunctions are related to other technical reasons.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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