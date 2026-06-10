AI-pilled companies are spending $7,500 per employee monthly

·1·Technology
AI-pilled companies are spending $7,500 per employee monthly

A NVIDIA executive recently stated that spending on computing power has surpassed employee salary costs. The CEO of the startup Mercor also confirmed that more money is being spent on tokens for internal agents than on the number of employees. This raises the question among enterprises: is more money being spent on AI than on humans? This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the Ramp AI Index study, which analyzed the pace of AI adoption in American business, the top 1% of companies, or "AI-pilled" firms, are spending an average of $7,500 per employee per month. While this seems like a large sum, it is still less than the average monthly salary of $16,000 for a software engineer.

According to statistics, not all companies are ready for such high costs. The top 10% of the most active users spend $611 per employee per month, while the median is only $11.38. This is roughly equivalent to the price of a single license in a corporate tariff plan.

Nevertheless, spending on AI continues to grow. In "AI-pilled" firms, costs increased by 14.1% per employee last month. It is unclear how long this trend will last, but leading companies are trying to use multiple frontier models simultaneously and are shifting toward cheaper open-source models.

Artificial IntelligenceNVIDIATechnologyBusinessRamp AI Index
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