No internet required: NSPK launches offline payment system via smartwatches

The National Payment Card System (NSPK) is preparing to launch a new service that allows purchases to be made using smartwatches. The key feature of the technology is the ability to perform transactions without an internet connection. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Ekaterina Akkuzina, head of mobile payment development at NSPK, announced at a technology conference that the service launch is scheduled for the second half of 2026. According to her, all necessary data for offline payments is pre-loaded onto the device's chip while it is connected to the internet.

To use the service, the watch owner must install the Mir Pay app, register a "Mir" card via NFC or manually, and confirm the operation. Payment is made with a single tap on the terminal. Currently, two banks are participating as the project's first partners.

Furthermore, NSPK is testing tokenization technology for other wearable devices, including rings, bracelets, and key fobs. This will serve to further expand contactless payment capabilities.