SpaceX to build AI satellites the size of a Boeing 747

·0·Technology
SpaceX to build AI satellites the size of a Boeing 747

SpaceX has unveiled its plans to create a fleet of massive data processing centers in Earth's orbit. According to the project presented by Elon Musk, the first generation of "AI satellites" will be approximately 70 meters long, which is equivalent to the size of a Boeing 747 aircraft. These devices are designed to perform complex calculations in space. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new satellites will be equipped with enterprise-grade NVIDIA Rubin GPUs. According to reports, each unit will carry the equivalent of a GB300 server rack consisting of 72 GPUs on board. To manage the heat generated by such high-power systems, SpaceX plans to use a specialized liquid-based cooling system.

To dissipate heat in the vacuum of space, each satellite will be equipped with deployable radiators covering an area of 110 square meters. Experts believe it is highly likely that ammonia will be used instead of water in the system, as it remains liquid even at low temperatures. Similar technology is currently used on the International Space Station (ISS).

Elon Musk noted that these satellites will have a simpler structure than Starlink units, as they do not require the complex antenna arrays needed for broadband communication. SpaceX aims to begin mass production of these AI devices at its factory in Bastrop, Texas, by the end of next year.

SpaceXElon MuskNVIDIAArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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