NASA faces criticism over lack of women in Artemis III crew

The absence of women in the crew selected for NASA's Artemis III lunar mission has sparked sharp public criticism. Space blogger Alexandra Doten, known as Astro Alexandra on the social network X, expressed her dissatisfaction, stating: "It is simply insane that there are no women on the Artemis III mission." This is reported by Ixbt.com .

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman provided an official response to these criticisms. According to him, reactions among the public have ranged from disappointment to anger. Isaacman explained why certain experienced female astronauts were not included in the list.

It is reported that some astronauts are currently assigned to expeditions on the International Space Station, or their skills are better suited for other future Artemis missions. In forming the crew, the Astronaut Office considered factors that increase the mission's probability of success, including test pilot experience and participation in specific programs.

Previously, NASA had presented an impressive video dedicated to the Artemis III mission. It featured the astronauts heading to the Earth's satellite, preparation processes, and images of the modules to be placed on the rocket. Nevertheless, the issue of gender balance continues to be a subject of heated discussion among space enthusiasts.