Snapchat Will No Longer Reward AI-Generated Videos

·22·Technology
Snapchat Will No Longer Reward AI-Generated Videos

The popular social network Snapchat has stopped rewarding fully AI-generated videos in its Spotlight section. The platform announced major changes to its recommendation systems to prioritize authentic human creativity, a crucial step in preserving genuine author content in the digital space. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the company stated in its official blog that the Spotlight section should remain a place where people discover their unique creative approaches, personal stories, and life moments. Management believes there is lasting value in encouraging original perspectives created and shared by humans.

AI Tools Are Not Banned Entirely

However, Snapchat clarified that it is not completely abandoning AI technologies. Creators can still use the platform's special AI creative tools to enrich or edit their content. The update applies exclusively to videos created entirely by AI from start to finish without human involvement.

This change aligns with the company's broader efforts to improve Spotlight and focus attention on posts showcasing original human creativity. Back in April of this year, users were also warned that they would see less AI content in their feeds.

Global Trend: Fighting “AI Slop”

Recently, criticism of low-quality and automatically generated content—known as “AI slop”—has sharply increased. As a result, many major tech companies are revising their policies, demoting such materials in their algorithms, introducing special reporting features, or removing them entirely.

For instance, LinkedIn launched a button allowing users to flag posts that appear AI-written. Substack introduced a special tool to help readers identify AI-generated newsletters. Meta also faced severe backlash over a feature allowing users to modify photos on public accounts using AI on Instagram, forcing the company to remove it entirely.

YouTube and Security Measures

Additionally, YouTube has stepped up its fight against low-quality AI content by clarifying its monetization rules. According to these rules, earnings are prohibited on unoriginal template materials, as well as videos featuring AI characters discussing sensitive topics like healthcare and finance.

Furthermore, last month Snapchat introduced new content control measures to protect underage users. Under these rules, teenagers aged 13 to 15 can only share their Spotlight posts with users they subscribe to and mutually follow.

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