Il-114-300 Aircraft Undergoes Extreme Heat Testing in Uzbekistan

·38·Technology
Il-114-300 Aircraft Undergoes Extreme Heat Testing in Uzbekistan

The new Il-114-300 regional passenger aircraft, developed by Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), has entered its next crucial certification phase. According to Ixbt.com, the aircraft was sent to Uzbekistan for special testing to verify its performance in hot climate conditions, Ixbt.com reports .

As the beginning of the test program, the prototype successfully flew from Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow region to the city of Bukhara. The aircraft flew nonstop for 6 hours and 15 minutes, covering a distance of approximately 2730 kilometers, and arrived at its destination to prepare for the next testing phase.

Tests in Uzbekistan and their main goal

During the testing process in this country, the Il-114-300 is planned to make a total of more than 30 flights. The main task of the specialists is to practically confirm that all aircraft systems fully maintain their operability even under high ambient temperature conditions.

During the flight, engineers will thoroughly check the operation of the powerplant, avionics, auxiliary systems, and passenger cabin equipment. Particular attention will be paid to the load levels on engines, electronics, and air conditioning systems during periods of sharp temperature rises.

Certification and technical specifications of the aircraft

It is reported that hot climate testing is a mandatory part of the certification program. This process is vital for obtaining permission to safely operate the aircraft in regions experiencing high summer temperatures in the future.

The Il-114-300 is a deeply modernized regional turboprop aircraft created by UAC, part of Russia's Rostec state corporation. After all tests are completed, aircraft of this model are intended to replace outdated models on Russian domestic routes.

According to its technical capabilities, the new airliner can accommodate 68 passengers at a time. Its flight range calculated with the maximum number of passengers is 1400 kilometers.

Il-114-300UzbekistanAviationTestingAircraft
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