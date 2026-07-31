Presidents open five-star “Baku” hotel at Issyk-Kul (photo)

On the shore of Issyk-Kul, Central Asia the five-star “Baku” hotel has opened, expected to become one of the new landmarks of tourism. The opening ceremony was attended by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev along with the heads of state of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

Covering an area of 17.2 hectares, the new complex is more than just a regular hotel. It features an integrated infrastructure for recreation, sports, entertainment, and high-level international meetings.

The presidents reviewed the capabilities of the new complex

The opening ceremony of the “Baku” hotel took place within the framework of the informal consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other leaders familiarized themselves with the conditions created for guests, rooms, recreation areas, and the capacity to host international events.

The joint participation of the heads of state in the opening ceremony demonstrates that the facility is presented not only for domestic tourism in Kyrgyzstan, but as a project of significance for the entire region.

In the future, the complex may allow for:

hosting state and government delegations;

holding international forums and conferences;

organizing business meetings;

developing family and premium tourism;

hosting sports and cultural events.

What does the hotel look like in numbers?

The new five-star hotel is located on a 17.2-hectare site on the shore of Issyk-Kul.

The complex includes:

Facility Key indicator Main building 7 floors Total area Nearly 30,000 square meters Rooms Over 120 Territory 17.2 hectares Recreation facilities Swimming pool and water park Additional amenities Sports and entertainment infrastructure

The availability of over 120 rooms allows the hotel to accommodate a large number of tourists, official delegations, and event participants simultaneously.

It is understood that a large part of the territory is allocated not only for the building, but for open-air recreation spots, green zones, sports grounds, and water attractions.

Who will the water park and pool attract?

The pool and water park in the complex prevent the hotel from remaining merely a facility intended for business trips or official events.

This infrastructure can make it interesting for:

families with children;

those spending their summer vacations at Issyk-Kul;

lovers of active recreation;

foreign tourists;

corporate event organizers.

Tourism in Issyk-Kul is mainly active during the summer season. The availability of a water park, pool, sports grounds, and indoor entertainment facilities serves to keep guests on the complex grounds for longer.

A comfortable room alone is not enough for a tourist. Where they can go, what they can see, and how they spend their time during the vacation are also important. The “Baku” hotel has sought to combine various services in one area.

Why was the hotel named “Baku”?

The association of the hotel's name with the capital of Azerbaijan also strengthens the symbolic meaning of the project.

At a time when political, economic, and cultural dialogue between Central Asia and Azerbaijan is intensifying, naming the new tourism facility on the shore of Issyk-Kul “Baku” can be accepted as a sign of closeness between the two regions.

Azerbaijan's active participation in the meetings of Central Asia's heads of state increases the opportunity to expand transport, tourism, and cultural ties via the Caspian Sea.

From this perspective, the new hotel may become a facility that simultaneously represents:

Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential;

friendly relations with Azerbaijan;

a new form of regional cooperation.

What opportunities were created for international events?

It is specially emphasized that conditions have been created at the hotel to hold international meetings.

The availability of the capacity to host high-ranking delegations in the five-star complex can further strengthen Issyk-Kul as a venue for informal summits, business forums, and regional dialogues.

Issyk-Kul has a number of natural advantages for such meetings:

remoteness from the noise of a big city;

harmony of mountain and lake landscapes;

the possibility of holding negotiations in a secure and closed format;

combining official meetings with a recreation program;

leaving a strong impression on foreign guests.

In informal meetings, heads of state can communicate outside of strict protocol. Therefore, high-end hotel and leisure infrastructure also has practical significance for political diplomacy.

What will the new facility give to the local economy?

The operation of a large hotel is not limited only to its rooms. An entire chain of services forms around such complexes.

The new facility may increase demand in the following areas:

food and restaurant services;

transport and transfer;

guiding and excursions;

cleaning and maintenance;

event organization;

water and sports entertainment services;

sale of local products and souvenirs.

If guests also use restaurants, retail outlets, and tourist facilities outside the complex, the economic impact of the project will spread to nearby areas.

However, for this, it will be important to establish services, tourist routes, and partnership programs connecting the hotel with local businesses.

Is a new model of tourism forming in Issyk-Kul?

The opening of facilities such as an international-class golf club and a new five-star hotel in Cholpon-Ata in a short time shows that Kyrgyzstan is trying to adapt Issyk-Kul tourism to a new audience.

While Issyk-Kul was previously known mainly for beaches, nature, and family recreation, now:

sports tourism;

premium tourism;

business tourism;

international events;

corporate leisure destinations are also being added.

If this strategy yields practical results, Issyk-Kul can turn from just a summer vacation spot into a major meeting and high-level recreation center.

What questions still remain open?

Although the main indicators of the hotel have been announced, some economic details of the project have not been disclosed yet.

In particular:

how much investment was injected into the construction of the complex;

how many jobs were created at the hotel;

room prices and booking conditions;

which company will manage the complex;

how many guests will be received throughout the year;

information about the hall capacity for international events has not been provided.

The real effectiveness of the project will be evaluated not just by the grand opening, but by the flow of guests, service quality, and its contribution to the local economy.

Main conclusion

The five-star “Baku” hotel opened on the shore of Issyk-Kul has become one of the major new objects in Kyrgyzstan's tourism infrastructure.

Built on a 17.2-hectare area, the complex combines over 120 rooms, a pool, a water park, sports, and entertainment infrastructure. Along with receiving vacationers, it can also host international events and high-level meetings.

Now the main issue is whether the large area and modern conditions can attract a new flow of tourists to Issyk-Kul and turn it into one of the region's leading tourism centers.

In your opinion, what attracts tourists more to Issyk-Kul — nature, modern hotels, or new entertainment complexes? Leave your opinion in the comments!