Trump's smartphone turns out to be a clone of the HTC U24 Pro

·55·Technology
Trump's smartphone turns out to be a clone of the HTC U24 Pro

iFixit experts, in collaboration with NBC, conducted a detailed analysis of the Trump T1 smartphone and discovered that the device is essentially an almost exact copy of the HTC U24 Pro model. During the study, both smartphones underwent CT scans and were completely disassembled. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the experiment, experts managed to install the HTC U24 Pro motherboard into the Trump T1 chassis, resulting in a fully functional device. The internal construction is nearly identical, with differences limited only to certain elements of the external design.

In the Trump T1 model, the flash position has been slightly altered, the speaker grille has been redesigned, and memory chips were sourced from a different supplier. Specifically, the Trump T1 uses Micron components, while the HTC U24 Pro uses SK Hynix. The biggest difference is in battery capacity: 5000 mAh for the Trump T1 and 4600 mAh for the HTC U24 Pro.

Previously, HTC stated that it does not manufacture smartphones for other brands, but did not provide information about the origin of the U24 Pro model. According to The Verge, the Trump T1 is manufactured in China. Trump Mobile representatives stated that components are currently being sourced from "friendly countries," and "Made in USA" status is a future goal.

Although it has been nearly a year since the Trump T1 was officially unveiled, it remains almost impossible for regular consumers to obtain. So far, only a few journalists and bloggers have received the smartphone, and there is no confirmed information regarding mass shipments.

Trump T1HTC U24 ProIFixitSmartphoneTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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