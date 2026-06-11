First standard for AI-powered toys introduced in Russia

Rosstandart has approved the world's first national standard (GOST R) for toys featuring AI technologies. This document systematizes safety rules for this product category, marking a transition from the concept of an "electronic toy" to an "intelligent gaming environment." Safety is now measured not only by physical parameters but also by algorithm performance and data processing. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new standard applies to products intended for children aged 1 to 14, covering a wide range of items from interactive dolls with speech recognition to smart game consoles. However, these rules do not apply to standard software, medical devices, or products that are not essentially toys.

The document pays special attention to personal data security. According to the standard, minimizing data collection, obtaining parental consent, restricting data transfer to third parties, and ensuring secure storage are mandatory. This serves as a guide for responsible design for manufacturers.

Antonina Tsitsulina, President of the Association of Children's Goods Industry Enterprises, noted that if a toy recognizes a child's speech, responds to it, and remembers game scenarios, it cannot be treated as a simple electronic item. A technological toy must not become an uncontrolled digital service, but must remain a safe environment.