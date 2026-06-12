Russia allocates 2 billion rubles for chip production

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has allocated nearly 2 billion rubles for the development of electron-beam and lift-off lithography materials used in the production of microelectronics and microwave components. The total value of the two tenders held under the project is a key part of the import substitution program in this sector. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Within the first tender, 1.017 billion rubles will be directed toward creating electron-beam lithography materials, while 889.5 million rubles from the second tender will be spent on developing materials for lift-off lithography. All work is scheduled to be completed by November 2029.

Under the “SVCH Rezist-1” project, 12 types of electron-beam resists will be created to serve as analogs to products from Germany's Allresist and Microresist, Japan's ZEON, and the USA's MicroChem. The “SVCH Rezist-2” project aims to develop seven types of materials to replace American LOR and PMGI series resists.

According to the documents, Russia currently lacks its own production base for such materials, and industrial needs were previously met entirely by foreign suppliers. Electron-beam lithography is used to create high-precision structures down to a few nanometers, while lift-off lithography is used for forming metal structures.

These new tenders are a continuation of a large-scale program aimed at localizing the production of chemical materials, special gases, and photoresists for microelectronics. This step serves to reduce dependence on foreign technologies in the production of integrated circuits and semiconductors.