One UI 8.5 update released for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

·0·Technology
One UI 8.5 update released for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

Samsung has started rolling out the June update of the One UI 8.5 interface for its foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold7. The software is released under the version number F966NKSUABZF1 and is currently available to users in South Korea. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In other regions, including the global market, this update is expected to appear in the coming weeks. Samsung typically rolls out firmware that has been successfully tested in its home market to other countries in stages. For now, this concerns the build intended for the SM-F966N model.

One UI 8.5 is an intermediate update based on the Android 16 operating system, which mainly includes bug fixes, stability improvements, and minor interface changes. Users can expect smoother device performance through this update.

This information was shared by insider @tarunvats33, known for his reports on Samsung firmware and early versions of the One UI system. He is famous for tracking updates for brand devices before official announcements.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold7One UI 8.5Android 16Smartphone
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