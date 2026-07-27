Will Arsenal fight for Vinicius: Transfer market news

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Will Arsenal fight for Vinicius: Transfer market news

London club Arsenal is considering pulling off one of the most sensational transfers in football history. According to The Athletic, the Gunners are exploring the option of signing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. This interest is becoming even more serious against the backdrop of timing and the Madrid club's activity in the transfer market, reports Goal .com.

Currently, Real Madrid has intensified its efforts to secure the talented RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. According to press reports, the total amount expected for a loan or transfer could exceed 120 million euros. This has sparked speculation about potential new changes within the royal club's squad.

Contract issue and pause in negotiations

Vinicius Junior's current agreement with the Madrid club is coming to an end, and the player has not yet signed a new contract. This very factor is sparking interest from Europe's leading teams, including representatives from the English Premier League. The forward has been unable to agree on extending his contract with the club over the past 18 months.

It has been revealed that although the Brazilian player is already earning £400,000 per week, he is demanding to increase this figure to £470,000 per week. Financial demands and the prolonged nature of the agreement have caused misunderstandings between the parties. If the parties fail to reach an agreement, the Madrid club may consider selling the player next year to avoid losing him for free.

A favorable opportunity for Arsenal

Arsenal aims to take advantage of this exact market situation. For now, it is said that the English team's interest is at an initial stage. Although Spanish media reported that a price tag of around 160 million euros has been set for the player, the London club is hoping for a more favorable deal.

Yan Diomande's transfer could signal changes in Real Madrid's flank position. Although teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool showed initial activity, Real Madrid currently leads this race. Until the end of the summer transfer window, this situation is expected to remain one of the main topics in the football world.

ArsenalVinicius JuniorReal MadridTransfersPremier League
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