9 Dollar NFC Key Introduced to Help Escape Social Media

·36·Technology
9 Dollar NFC Key Introduced to Help Escape Social Media

Attempts to limit screen time on smartphones often fail because they rely solely on a person's willpower. It is very easy to simply ignore regular apps and notifications, pulling users back into the vortex of endless scrolling. According to Ixbt.com, a new device called Autonomous Key was created specifically to solve this problem. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. reports.

Unlike traditional software restrictions, this new gadget offers a fully physical approach. It consists of an NFC key that works with a special companion app and locks distracting apps. Now, bypassing the block is no longer just a matter of pressing a button on the screen — restoring access to desired apps requires physically scanning the phone with the key.

Physical Barrier and Its Benefits

Each opening session can last a maximum of 60 minutes, after which the apps automatically lock again. This physical requirement makes the idea appealing, as users can leave the NFC key in another room, office, or gym instead of relying on self-control. This turns the subconscious impulse to open Instagram or TikTok into a conscious decision requiring extra effort.

The device is priced at just 9 dollars, making it significantly cheaper than alternative competitors like Block (29 dollars), Unpluq (26.50 dollars), and Brick (59 dollars). Although Brick offers advanced features like sleep mode and in-app purchase blocking, Autonomous Key provides core functionality at a very affordable price.

Technical Capabilities and AI Analysis

Measuring about three inches long, the compact device supports smartphones running Android 8.0 and later, as well as iPhone devices with iOS 15 and newer. Additionally, its app provides analytical data using AI:

  • Tracks how often distracting apps are opened
    • Records how long they remain open

  • Identifies the times when the user picks up the phone the most
Interestingly, the AI summarizes habits in a somewhat humorous and sarcastic tone. For example, if a user reopens apps as soon as they lock them, the system might indicate that the key wasn't placed far enough away and suggest hiding it in a more inconvenient spot. Furthermore, unlike many other app blockers, no subscriptions or premium tiers are required to unlock additional features.

A single key can be paired with multiple phones, making it a practical choice for individuals with multiple devices or families. However, testing revealed that NFC scanning sometimes required multiple attempts. Therefore, it is not recommended to use it for locking essential apps like messages or email that are frequently needed throughout the day.

TechnologySmartphonesAppsGadgetsArtificial Intelligence
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