Starship Photographed from Space for the First Time: The Ship Continues to Float on Water

The latest test of SpaceX's super-heavy Starship transport system concluded with significant results. The first satellite image taken from space of the spacecraft successfully landing in the Indian Ocean has been published, revealing that it did not sink and drifted more than 100 kilometers across the surface. This milestone could open a new chapter in spacecraft development. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, during the 13th flight, carried out alongside the tenth and subsequent tests, the Ship 40 spacecraft fully maintained its integrity. Earlier, CEO Elon Musk specifically noted the high performance of Starship's new thermal protection coating and praised its exterior appearance. Engineers also explained why stainless steel was chosen specifically for this spacecraft's construction.

Rare footage from space

Experts note that the ship not only survived on the water's surface but also moved a significant distance away from the landing point. The first space photo circulating online clearly shows Starship resting safely in the Indian Ocean basin. It was observed being accompanied by the support vessel GO Australis, belonging to SpaceX.

Currently, engineering teams are conducting a deep analysis of the ship's condition after remaining in the water for an extended period. The gathered data will serve as a primary resource for organizing future test flights more safely and efficiently. The company's management has not yet provided official information regarding the fate of Ship 40 or plans to bring it ashore.

Another step toward the future

This test is part of SpaceX's grand strategy to create a fully reusable transport system. The program's success will dramatically expand future capabilities for delivering cargo and astronauts to the Moon and Mars. At the same time, the company is actively working in other directions.

In particular, SpaceX specialist Michael Nicholls touched upon the success of the Starlink project and advancements in AI. According to him, the testing phase for all 20 new-generation Starlink V3 satellites has successfully concluded. This will further enhance the capabilities of the global internet network.