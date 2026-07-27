European prices for Redmi Note 17 series smartphones revealed

Expected European prices for the Redmi Note 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro, and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphones, preparing for the global market launch, have leaked. According to the Ytechb portal, the devices are expected to be offered to international buyers in five different versions, and their prices may differ significantly from the Chinese market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It turns out that global models will differ from local versions not only in price but also in some technical specifications. In particular, the base Redmi Note 17 5G model is expected to be equipped with a 108 MP main camera instead of the 50 MP sensor in the Chinese version. This may provide an additional advantage for international users.

Technical capabilities and price differences

Experts note that the biggest changes will apply to high-end devices. If the leaked information is confirmed, the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max models will cost more than in the Chinese market. Nevertheless, the capabilities of these gadgets are expected to attract buyers.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro model expected for the European market will retain the main parameters of the Chinese version. In particular, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, an 8 MP front camera, and a combination of 50 MP and 2 MP main sensors.

Large capacity battery and display

One of the most notable aspects of the smartphone is its power source. The global version is also expected to be equipped with a massive 9000 mAh battery, allowing users to use the gadget for a long time without recharging.

In addition, the device features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3500 nits. The combination of a high-quality screen and a powerful battery is designed to fully meet the demands of modern users.

So far, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed these prices and specifications. However, the leaked data clearly indicates that the series will soon move beyond China and go on sale in Europe and other global markets.