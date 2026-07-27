Serie A Giants Target John Stones

Experienced England and Manchester City defender John Stones could continue his career in the Italian championship. According to Goal.com, leading Italian clubs Inter and Juventus have shown serious interest in the 32-year-old player's services and have started negotiations with his representatives. Having become a free agent after his current contract with Manchester City expired, the player expressed openness to opening a new chapter in his career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As known, John Stones achieved tremendous success during his 10 seasons with Manchester City. Over this period, he won six English Premier League titles and claimed the Champions League trophy in the 2022/23 season. His playing style shaped under Pep Guardiola, vision on the pitch, and tactical maturity have made him one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe.

Competition among Serie A giants

Despite the player's age, his international experience is still highly valued. In particular, he played a crucial role in helping the England national team reach the semi-finals of the recently concluded World Cup. Throughout the tournament, he started three matches and also came on as a substitute in the round of 16 clash against Mexico. Securing such a high-caliber player for free without a transfer fee is seen as a unique opportunity for Europe's top clubs.

Inter and Juventus have now started official talks with the player's representatives. According to information shared by well-known insider Fabrizio Romano, the England international is seriously considering a move to Italy. The Serie A giants have prioritized the experienced defender to strengthen their defensive line.

Interest from within England

However, the Italian championship is not the only option for John Stones. Representatives from the English Premier League have also joined the race for him in the transfer market. Notably, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is closely monitoring the player's situation to cover for the injured William Saliba. Recall that Arteta closely studied Stones' potential during his time working as Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

Alongside Arsenal, London club Chelsea is also among the teams monitoring the defender's movements. However, considering that the player's transfer fee is zero, the final decision will depend entirely on John Stones himself and where he wants to continue his future career.