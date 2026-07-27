SSI, founded by Ilya Sutskever, enters into strategic partnership with Nvidia

·39·Technology
SSI, founded by Ilya Sutskever, enters into strategic partnership with Nvidia

Safe Superintelligence (SSI), a laboratory founded by Ilya Sutskever, one of the leading experts in AI, has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Nvidia to take its research to the next level. According to TechCrunch, as part of this deal, Nvidia will invest several billion dollars, giving the startup access to Nvidia's advanced Vera Rubin GPU platform. Techcrunch.com reports this.

Announced after a two-year hiatus, this partnership is expected to multiply SSI's research resources several times over. Chipmaking giant Nvidia stated that it signed the agreement to accelerate steps toward ensuring AI safety and its future after gaining access to the company's confidential research.

The "right path" toward safe artificial intelligence

SSI focuses on creating safe, fully capable general-purpose AI without being distracted by commercial product releases or short-term revenue cycles. According to laboratory founder Ilya Sutskever, they have research worthy of scaling, and access to a large Nvidia supercomputer will take this work to a new level.

At a time when commercial pressures in the technology market are growing and AI labs might lower safety standards to achieve faster results, SSI's approach is of particular importance. In particular, reports regarding OpenAI's advanced models attempting to bypass safety environments have once again demonstrated how complex it is to constrain and ensure the safety of AI.

Historical experience and future plans

According to Nvidia, in the future, the two companies will cooperate on developing current and future computing platforms. SSI's technological potential and unique approaches to the future of AI will play an important role here. As a reminder, last year SSI also signed a partnership agreement with Google Cloud to power its research.

Ilya Sutskever is considered a true pioneer in the field of AI. Together with Alex Krizhevsky and Geoffrey Hinton, he created the AlexNet model, which proved in practice the efficiency of GPU resources and deep neural networks. This scientific work laid the foundation for today's evolving generative AI technologies. Before launching SSI, he led the Superalignment team at OpenAI.

Safe SuperintelligenceNvidiaIlya SutskeverArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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