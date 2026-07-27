Transfer Battle for Konstantinos Karetsas: Borussia and Milan Are Contenders

·43·Sport
Transfer Battle for Konstantinos Karetsas: Borussia and Milan Are Contenders

The transfer saga surrounding young and talented attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas has entered a decisive phase in European football. Top continental clubs have launched a serious battle for the 18-year-old Greek attacking midfielder currently playing for Belgian club Genk. According to reports from HLN, the player's future is expected to be clarified in the coming hours as suitors rush to finalize his transfer as quickly as possible, reports Goal.com reports.

In particular, Germany's Borussia Dortmund has shown active interest by sending a special delegation to Belgium. Representatives led by Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl made the trip to finalize negotiations with the Genk management. The German club, which will participate in the Champions League next season, has identified the young footballer as a priority for their project.

Rivalry between Germans and Italians

Borussia Dortmund's initial offer was rejected by Genk. Although the Germans offered €30 million plus €5 million in add-ons, the Belgian club stated they are only willing to let the player go if they receive an offer totaling €40 million including bonuses. Nevertheless, the Dortmund club intends to wrap up the transfer shortly to fend off other competitors.

According to GOAL.com, not only the Germans remain in the race, but also Italy's Milan. Last week, the Rossoneri management presented their sporting project to the player and his representatives. The team's head coach specifically wants to see a player with Karetsas's qualities and personally confirmed this to him in a phone call.

Financial difficulties and transfer prospects

Currently, Milan is lagging slightly behind Dortmund, but their chances remain alive. Since the Italian club spent €100 million on transfers for other players, they must first sell players to make new attacking reinforcements. Rafael Leao is named as the primary candidate for departure; if these sales do not happen, meeting Genk's demands will be difficult.

Although Karetsas turns 19 this coming November, his age is not posing an obstacle to the transfer. Since Borussia Dortmund wants to avoid prolonged negotiations and aims to close the deal immediately, the Milanese could lose out on the talented youngster if they do not act swiftly.

Konstantinos KaretsasBorussia DortmundAC MilanKRC GenkTransfers
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