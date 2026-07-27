43-degree heat and subsequent sharp cooling expected in August

·159·Society
43-degree heat and subsequent sharp cooling expected in August

What the weather will be like in Uzbekistan in August has been revealed. According to the forecast published by Uzhydromet, very hot and dry weather will prevail across the republic during the first days of the month. However, towards the end of the month, temperatures are expected to gradually drop, bringing relatively cool days.

Experts report that on August 1–2, air temperatures in most regions may rise to 38–41 degrees, and up to 42–43 degrees in southern and desert areas. In the following days, temperatures are forecasted to drop by 3–5 degrees, hovering mostly around 33–38 degrees during the day.

In the second half of August, there is a high probability of a relatively cool air mass entering the territory of Uzbekistan. Therefore, by the end of the month, daytime temperatures are expected to drop to 25–30 degrees. Nights will also gradually become cooler, potentially reaching around 12–15 degrees by the end of the month.

Synoptics note that August is typically considered one of the driest months of the year. Precipitation is very sparse in lowland areas, and in southern and desert regions, it may not rain at all in some years.

At the same time, there is a possibility that the amount of precipitation in some areas this August will be slightly higher than the multi-year average. Short-term and weak rains may be observed mainly in the second half of the month.

Thus, August in Uzbekistan will begin with intense heat, but towards the end of the month, the weather is expected to cool down significantly. Experts advise the population to follow safety precautions during hot days.

UzbekistanUzhydromet
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