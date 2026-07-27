Poco Introduces New Poco M8 Power Smartphone With Three-Day Battery Life

·40·Technology
Poco Introduces New Poco M8 Power Smartphone With Three-Day Battery Life

The Poco brand has revealed the first official details about its upcoming interesting device — the Poco M8 Power smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the official debut of this model is scheduled for August 4 of this year in the Indian market, and the device is generating great interest in the tech world due to its ultra-large battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main and most notable feature of the new smartphone is its massive capacity battery. According to the manufacturer's official statement, the Poco M8 Power model will be equipped with an 8000 mAh battery. This figure is one of the record levels for the modern mobile market, and the company claims that a single full charge of the battery will ensure up to three days of continuous operation of the device in active mode.

Display and design features

Based on the initial teasers presented, the smartphone will be produced in a unique and bright orange body. Externally, it is clearly visible that a noticeably protruding camera block is located on its back panel. This module consists of two main elements — a 50 megapixel main camera sensor and a traditional LED flash.

The company also officially confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a modern and high-quality AMOLED display. However, technical details such as the exact diagonal of the screen matrix, resolution, and refresh rate are currently kept secret and are expected to be announced on the day of the presentation.

Market release plans and sibling models

It was announced that the sales of the device in the Indian market will be organized through the large Flipkart trading platform. Although the remaining technical specifications are currently kept secret, industry insiders and analysts assume that the Poco M8 Power will actually be a rebranded global version of the Redmi Note 17 smartphone model.

At the same time, the Poco brand is also preparing to release another new device these days — the Poco X8 5G model. According to experts, this second device will be presented to buyers as an alternative version of the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G smartphone in international markets.

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