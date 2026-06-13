Starship rockets to launch monthly starting August 2026

·1·Technology
Starship rockets to launch monthly starting August 2026

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell announced the next test flight schedule for the Starship super heavy-lift rocket in an interview with CNBC. According to the top executive, Starship will fly in a month. This will be the 13th test flight, which, like the previous ones, will be suborbital. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

Following this, Starship flights are planned to take place regularly once a month. It is expected that the 14th flight will reach orbital level. The 15th test flight will launch for the first time from a spaceport in Florida.

If all processes proceed according to the established plan, Starship will head to space 6 more times by the end of the year. These statements by Gwynne Shotwell were made against the backdrop of SpaceX's record-breaking IPO processes.

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