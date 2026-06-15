Minix introduces ER939-AI Pro mini-PC powered by AMD Strix Halo

As demand for compact devices grows in the computer technology market, Minix has unveiled its new flagship — the ER939-AI Pro. This mini-PC is attracting the attention of specialists not only for its tiny size but also for technical specifications that surpass many stationary workstations. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

The main uniqueness of the device is that it is built on the AMD Strix Halo platform. At the heart of the system is the latest generation AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. According to Ixbt.com, this processor ensures high efficiency in AI tasks and heavy graphical workloads. This transforms the ER939-AI Pro from a simple office computer into a mobile tool for professional designers and engineers.

Unprecedented memory and speed

Minix engineers made no compromises regarding memory. The device is equipped with 128 GB of LPDDR5X-8533 RAM. This figure is considered very high even for the most modern gaming laptops and workstations. For data storage, a 2 TB SSD is installed, and users can additionally utilize two M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 slots.

Visually, the device features a silver-white metal chassis. Its volume is only 2.75 liters. For convenience, the manufacturers have installed a special handle on the top of the case, making it significantly easier to move the computer from one place to another.

Expanded ports and networking capabilities

The set of interfaces is sure to impress the user. The device supports modern Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 standards. One of the most important aspects is the presence of two 10GbE network ports on the chassis, which is very useful for servers or local networks working with large volumes of data.

Connectivity is provided through the following ports:

USB-C port with 40 Gbps speed;

USB-A supporting speeds up to 10 Gbps;

HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 video outputs;

Slot for SD 4.0 UHS-II memory cards;

3.5 mm audio connectors.

In the Uzbekistan market, mini-PCs with such high performance are usually popular among video editors and IT specialists. The Minix ER939-AI Pro, with its compactness and power, is expected to be a serious competitor to devices like the Apple Mac Studio. Further information regarding the official release date and price is currently awaited.