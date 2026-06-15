Salesforce, one of the world's leading companies in cloud technology and Customer Relationship Management (CRM), has made another major acquisition to strengthen its position in the AI sector. The company officially announced the acquisition of the Fin platform, specializing in customer service, for $3.6 billion. This deal is expected to start a new phase in the race to create AI agents for the corporate sector. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

The Fin platform, formerly known as Intercom, offers multi-channel AI agents. This technology is capable of automatically resolving customer requests via various communication channels such as live chats, WhatsApp, SMS, phone calls, and Slack. Salesforce management plans to integrate the Fin team and their developments into its existing Agentforce platform.

New capabilities of the Agentforce platform

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff emphasized that Fin technologies will make the automated systems being created for the company's corporate clients even more efficient. With Agentforce, enterprises will be able to form specialized AI agents that perform complex tasks without human intervention based on their needs. This will serve to accelerate business processes and reduce costs.

Eoghan McCabe, co-founder and CEO of Fin, stated that this deal opens new horizons for the company. According to him, Salesforce resources will accelerate the improvement of internal agents such as the Apex model and Operator developed by Fin. It is worth noting that the company's management structure will remain unchanged, and McCabe will continue in his role as CEO.

This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Salesforce's 2027 fiscal year (early months of 2027 by the calendar). This timeframe is related to specificities in the company's financial reporting system. Experts believe that this $3.6 billion investment is part of Salesforce's strategy to gain an advantage in competition with tech giants like Microsoft and Google.

At a time when interest in corporate management systems and AI is growing in the Uzbekistan market, such steps by giants like Salesforce are also of significant importance for the local IT sector. Fin platform's multi-language support capabilities could be used in the future to improve the quality of service for Uzbek-speaking customers.

Overall, the AI-based customer service market is developing rapidly. The Salesforce and Fin partnership is viewed not only as a technological integration but as a strategic alliance that could completely change the culture of business communication with customers.