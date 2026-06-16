Foundation Alloy Revolutionizes Metallurgy: Metals No Longer Melted

·22·Technology
Foundation Alloy Revolutionizes Metallurgy: Metals No Longer Melted

Since the Bronze Age, humanity has used nearly the same method for preparing metal alloys: various metals are melted in one vessel and mixed until a new, stronger material is formed. However, the startup Foundation Alloy has introduced a new technology that completely changes this traditional approach. Instead of melting metals, the company developed a technology to combine them by "striking" them in a special way. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports says.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Jake Guglin, founder and CEO of Foundation Alloy, emphasized that their method is based on creating materials with new properties by colliding metal powder particles. This process allows for the formation of unique physical properties that no other manufacturer can achieve. Currently, the startup is selling its special metals in small batches, but it is said that demand far exceeds supply.

A New Era in Industry and Energy Efficiency

Foundation Alloy technology is expected to be widely used in the automotive, aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing, and defense sectors. Additionally, the startup is conducting pilot projects with companies producing luxury watches and culinary knives. According to Guglin, the new method not only improves quality but also drastically reduces production waste and costs.

Abandoning the traditional melting process is also very beneficial environmentally. The solid-state technology used by Foundation Alloy consumes approximately ten times less energy than conventional methods. This is a crucial factor for industrial giants striving to reduce carbon emissions globally.

Scientific Foundations and Investment

This technology is the result of scientific research conducted over the last 20 years. Scientists led by Tim Rupert and Chris Schuh laid the foundation for this innovation by studying nanometer-scale changes in metals. Chris Schuh is an experienced specialist who previously co-founded successful startups such as Desktop Metal and Xtalic.

The company aims to increase production volume to several tons per week by 2027. To achieve this, 22 million dollars were raised in a Series A investment round led by Voyager Ventures. Among the investors are the following prestigious companies:

  • Yamaha Motors
  • America’ Frontier Fund
  • Trust Ventures
  • Engine Ventures
  • Kanematsu Corporation
It was reported that Kanematsu Corporation will also handle the distribution of the startup's metals in the Japanese and Southeast Asian markets. This could pave the way for easier access to high-tech metal materials for developing markets like Uzbekistan in the future.

The goal of creating any alloy is to perfectly combine two or more metallic elements at the molecular level. Through the Foundation Alloy method, a uniform repetition of crystal lattices is achieved throughout the material, which significantly improves the metal's durability and other properties.

TechnologyFoundation AlloyMetallurgyInnovationStartup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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