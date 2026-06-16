Microsoft Teams to Detect Employee Office Presence via Wi-Fi

·20·Technology
Microsoft Teams to Detect Employee Office Presence via Wi-Fi

Microsoft is preparing to introduce a new Workplace Check-in feature to its Teams platform, allowing remote monitoring of employees' presence at the workplace. This technology detects whether an employee is in the office building by connecting to the corporate Wi-Fi network and provides this information to management. This update is expected to become an important control tool for companies transitioning from remote work back to traditional office modes. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

According to ixbt.com, Microsoft had postponed the launch of this feature several times. Initially, the system was expected to be ready by the end of 2025, but the latest roadmap has pushed the implementation date to June 2026. The company attributes these delays to technical refinements and privacy issues.

Balance of Control and Privacy

The Workplace Check-in feature does not track an employee's exact geographic coordinates. Instead, it records that the user's device is connected to a specific Wi-Fi access point in an office building. Microsoft representatives emphasize that this feature facilitates coordinating meetings with colleagues and managing available office space. However, many experts view this as an infringement on employees' personal freedom.

Crucially, this feature is disabled by default. It can only be enabled by company administrators. Even then, end users will have the right to consent to or refuse the sharing of their location data. This is seen as an attempt by Microsoft to ensure personal data privacy.

The Return-to-Office Trend

In recent years, many global tech giants have been attempting to bring their employees back from remote work to the office. While hybrid work models have become popular in IT companies and international organization branches in Uzbekistan, such an update to the Microsoft Teams platform could become an automated method for attendance tracking.

In conclusion, while the Workplace Check-in feature is a convenient tool for managers, it is likely to cause dissatisfaction among employees. As technology evolves, the issue of trust between employer and employee continues to clash with digital surveillance. In the future, Teams may integrate this data with AI to analyze team productivity.

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