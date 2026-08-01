Breaking news: if your pet dies, don't forget to notify the state within 7 days

Starting from August 7, new requirements will be imposed on pet owners in Uzbekistan. If a registered animal dies, perishes, is slaughtered, destroyed, or taken abroad, its data must be removed from the electronic registry within a seven-day period.

The pet owner must notify the district or city veterinary department about this electronically or in person. Based on the application, an authorized employee will remove the data from the system within two working days.

According to the law, keeping or breeding unidentified and unregistered animals is prohibited. Each animal will be assigned a unique number and issued a veterinary passport.