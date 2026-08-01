Special Apps to Help Overcome the Doomscrolling Habit on Smartphones

Doomscrolling—the habit of endlessly scrolling through negative news on social media that millions of people face today—not only steals time but also seriously harms physical health. According to ixbt.com, sitting on the couch for hours browsing the feed ruins posture, strains the eyes, and ultimately worsens a person's mental state. To solve this problem and reduce digital addiction, experts recommend special apps that prompt users to take action and limit access to social media. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

A number of effective tools have appeared on the market for those who want to practice digital hygiene and reduce screen time. These apps force the user to perform a certain physical activity or go outside and move actively, and only then allow access to entertainment content. The opportunity to replace bad habits with useful actions using modern technologies is more relevant today than ever.

Removing Restrictions in Exchange for Activity

The Digital Carrot app, which is gaining popularity among users today, blocks distracting apps, websites, and games until the user achieves their daily fitness, productivity, or screen time goals. The app integrates with wearable gadgets like Apple Watch, allowing users to set personal goals, such as walking 6 000 steps a day. Its GPS and time-based features help prevent opening apps until a 60-minute workout at a specific location, such as a gym, is completed. This app is available on iPhone, Android, as well as macOS, Windows, and Linux operating systems.

Another interesting tool aimed at maintaining digital balance is the MeBeMe app. Instead of strictly blocking access to phone memory, it sends notifications to the user to perform various tasks. These include doing burpees, socializing with others, or a three-minute intense warm-up. Although the app is not exclusively specialized in physical activity, its "Body" category features special exercises for athletes, dancers, cyclists, and runners, and is currently available for free for iOS devices.

Control Through Steps and Exercises

The StepBloc app offers an even stricter mechanism for reducing screen time. This program blocks access to other apps until the user has walked a self-determined number of steps. You can also link the app's capabilities to performing physical exercises for a certain period, such as push-ups, planks, or squats.

Setting step goals and connecting fitness trackers via Digital Carrot

Completing short physical tasks and exercises using MeBeMe

Unlocking apps in exchange for a certain number of steps via StepBloc

According to experts, such technological solutions can be an important aid for modern people in escaping the consequences of smartphones, returning to a healthy lifestyle, and increasing physical activity in daily life.