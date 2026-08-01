US Proposes Radical Simplification of Space Licensing Procedures

The US Department of Transportation has proposed exempting the licensing process for commercial space launches, reentries, and spaceport construction from the requirements of 13 federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). According to ixbt.com, the agency noted that these procedures are no longer necessary to ensure public safety, property protection, and national interests, and abolishing them will significantly accelerate the licensing process. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting that.

This initiative is based on an executive order signed by the US President in August 2025, aimed at reducing administrative barriers in commercial astronautics. The Department of Transportation also relied on a 2025 US Supreme Court ruling, which limited the application of NEPA rules exclusively to the direct consequences of the project under review. The draft document was published on July 30, with a 30-day public comment period ahead.

Public Discussion and Industry Reaction

Following the discussions, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will review all received objections and proposals and adopt the final version of the document. Representatives of the space industry welcomed this initiative. In their view, preparing environmental assessments and special reports often requires significant time and money, yet in practice, this never serves as a reason to reject projects.

The Commercial Space Federation noted that the expected changes will speed up the licensing process and allow for an increased number of commercial flights to meet growing demand. At the same time, environmental organizations strongly opposed the initiative.

Concerns of Environmental Organizations

Experts point out that it is proposed to weaken not only NEPA, but also the impacts of the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Clean Air Act. For instance, the Center for Biological Diversity is currently involved in legal disputes regarding a land exchange near SpaceX 's Starbase spaceport in Texas.

Representatives of this organization warn that the abolition of environmental requirements could severely undermine nature conservation efforts during the development of commercial space infrastructure.