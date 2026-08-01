Huvaydo Jumayeva: "A woman does not stray onto a bad path on her own"

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Huvaydo Jumayeva: "A woman does not stray onto a bad path on her own"

In an interview with the “Chotki TV” project, actress Huvaydo Jumayeva shared her thoughts on how a woman can change under the influence of certain life circumstances.

According to the actress, a woman does not become bad on her own. In her view, a woman's character and outlook on life can change due to the attitude of the people around her, as well as a lack of affection and attention.

“It turns out a woman doesn't become bad for no reason. They make her bad. Right now, I am a woman who receives no encouragement, affection, or attention from either my husband or those around me. I endure all of this. A woman puts up with everything. She puts up with disrespect, with her husband being with someone else, she puts up with all of it. She says, ‘As long as my children aren't orphans while alive.’ A woman, I repeat once again, does not become bad on her own, and she does not stray onto a bad path by herself,” said Huvaydo Jumayeva.

These remarks by the actress sparked various reactions on social media as well. In the comments, many users supported her words, emphasizing that affection, attention, and family relationships play a crucial role in a woman's life.

Huvaydo JumayevaChotki TV
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