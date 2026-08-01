A high-profile friendly in Hong Kong between two European giants — Manchester Cityand Inter — ended in a dramatic penalty shootout. After a 1:1 draw in regular time, the Italian champions prevailed 3:1 on spot-kicks.

Uzbekistan defender Abduqodir Husanov started for «Manchester City». However, his penalty hit the goalpost during the shootout. Thus, Enzo Maresca's debut as City head coach ended in defeat.

Mubama strikes first, Pavard responds quickly

The match at the Kai Tak Stadium started at a lively pace. Manchester City took the initiative early, opening the scoring following Antoine Semenyo's run down the left flank.

His precise cross was turned in from close range by Divin Mubama, marking City's first goal under Enzo Maresca.

However, the Citizens' lead did not last long. Federico Dimarco sent in a cross from the wing, which Benjamin Pavard finished with a precise strike to restore parity. Reports indicate Mubama scored between the 13th and 15th minutes, while Pavard's equalizer came in the 20th minute.

Manchester City — Inter — 1:1

Goals: Divin Mubama, Benjamin Pavard.

Husanov deployed in central defense

Abduqodir Husanov started in central defense alongside Josko Gvardiol. He actively competed in duels against fast forwards and participated in building up play from the back line.

City's starting lineup featured Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rico Lewis, Husanov, Gvardiol, Stephen Mfuni, Mateo Kovacic, Tijjani Reijnders, Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Savinho, and Divin Mubama.

Inter relied on experienced players such as Benjamin Pavard, Yann Bisseck, Carlos Augusto, Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Federico Dimarco.

Due to the friendly nature of the match, both managers made numerous substitutions in the second half. Nevertheless, the intensity on the pitch did not drop.

City came close to victory

In the second half, Manchester City showed more initiative and created several dangerous chances near the opponent's goal.

Substitute efforts from Vitor Reis and Ryan McAdoo hit the goalpost. The Inter goalkeeper also made several saves to deny the team certain goals.

Although City increased the pressure late in the game, they failed to score a second goal in regular time. As a result, the winner of the Asahi Super Dry Trophy had to be decided via a penalty shootout.

Husanov's shot hits the post

The penalty shootout started poorly for Manchester City. Rayan Ait-Nuri failed to convert his opening kick, while Inter's Piotr Zielinski took advantage of his opportunity.

Next up was Abduqodir Husanov. The Uzbek defender's powerful strike hit the goalpost and bounced back onto the pitch.

After that, Donnarumma saved Davide Frattesi's penalty to give City hope. However, Nico Gonzalez's shot was also kept out by the Inter goalkeeper.

For the Milan side, Lorenzo Mosconi and Matteo Lavelli scored their penalties. From City, only Claudio Echeverri managed to score with a Panenka.

Penalty shootout:

Rayan Ait-Nuri — missed;

Piotr Zielinski — scored;

Abduqodir Husanov — goalpost;

Davide Frattesi — saved by Donnarumma;

Nico Gonzalez — saved by goalkeeper;

Lorenzo Mosconi — scored;

Claudio Echeverri — scored;

Matteo Lavelli — scored.

Final result — 3:1 on penalties in favor of Inter.

What did Maresca's first test show?

This match was Enzo Maresca's first in charge of Manchester City following Pep Guardiola. Despite ending in defeat, the Mancunians put on a respectable performance for most of the game.

Particularly noteworthy aspects included:

The partnership between Semenyo and Mubama;

The activity of young players;

The trust placed in Husanov in the defensive line;

The numerous chances created in the second half;

Severe shortcomings in converting penalties.

In friendlies, team preparation for the new season matters more than the result. However, scoring only one out of four penalties highlighted an issue for Maresca's staff to work on.

City's Asian tour continues

After the match in Hong Kong, Manchester City will continue their pre-season preparations in South Korea .

According to the official calendar, the Citizens will face the K-League All-Stars on August 5 and Atletico Madrid on August 9.

Inter will travel to Australia, playing friendlies against Milan on August 5 and Juventus on August 8.

Main conclusion

The Hong Kong clash between Manchester City and Inter ended 1:1 in regular time. Mubama put the Citizens ahead, before Pavard quickly equalized.

In the penalty shootout, Inter were cooler under pressure. Three City players, including Abduqodir Husanov, failed to convert, giving the Italian champions a 3:1 victory.

For Husanov, the match left mixed impressions: he earned trust in the starting lineup, but suffered misfortune in the shootout. Now, how the Uzbek defender responds in upcoming matches will be of major interest to fans.

Do you think Husanov can become a regular starter for Manchester City in the new season?