Why Using a Single DDR5 Memory Module Is Not So Bad

Recently, the sharp rise in PC component prices has forced users to look for various ways to save their budget. One such method is using just a single DDR5 RAM module instead of two when building a gaming PC. Experts from Tom’s Hardware tested how this approach affects gaming performance, and the results turned out much better than expected, reports Ixbt.com reports.

Test Results and Performance

As it turns out, installing a single DDR5 stick right now with the possibility of buying a second module later is a completely justified step. According to the source, even DDR5 memory operating in single-channel mode works faster than older-generation systems with two modules. In comprehensive tests covering 13 modern games, a single DDR5 module reduced performance on typical CPUs by an average of only 8-11%.

The situation with modern processors is especially noteworthy. Specifically, tests showed that when using the Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, single-channel DDR5 memory affected performance by just 3%. This demonstrates that memory bandwidth is not a critical factor for systems with such architecture.

Comparison with DDR4

For comparison, PCs with older dual-channel DDR4 memory were also tested. It turned out that a system equipped with two DDR4 modules was actually a few percent slower than a similarly configured PC featuring just one modern DDR5 module.

Experts note that the resulting performance gap is not critically important in most cases. Of course, losing 10% performance in games can be noticeable to some extent, but under current economic conditions, it is an acceptable trade-off for saving money and having the option to upgrade the system gradually in the future.

In conclusion, if the budget is limited and adding a second module is planned for the future, building a gaming PC with a single DDR5 module is a completely sound decision. This not only allows users to save money during these expensive times but also lays the groundwork for high performance in the future.