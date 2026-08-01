Milan plans to bring back Brahim Diaz and could sell Rafael Leao

·31·Sport
Milan plans to bring back Brahim Diaz and could sell Rafael Leao

Italian club Milan is seriously considering bringing former player Brahim Diaz back to San Siro in order to strengthen the squad and solve problems in the attacking line. According to reports from Calciomercato and Corriere della Sera, the team has chosen the Moroccan player as their prime candidate for the attacking midfielder position. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The Rossoneri initially wanted to sign Konstantinos Karetsas, but the transfer did not happen and the player moved to Borussia Dortmund for 33 million euros. After that, Milan's management focused on other alternatives. Although Ethan Nwaneri and Matias Soule were also considered in the current transfer window, Brahim Diaz has become the main priority.

Brahim Diaz's importance for Milan

During his previous spell, Brahim Diaz made 124 appearances for Milan, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists. He also won the Scudetto with the team in 2022. Experts emphasize that the player's quick adaptation to the Italian championship and familiarity with the club's system make his return an ideal decision.

According to reports, the player's current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027. Previously, Juventus also showed interest in the Moroccan playmaker, but later preferred to focus on Bayer Leverkusen's Kerim Alajbegovic. Milan's management will be required to hold prompt negotiations with the Madrid club to finalize the transfer.

The situation surrounding Rafael Leao's transfer

Changes at the club and the main focus are directed towards the future of the team's attacking leader Rafael Leao. The Portuguese forward has stated that he is ready for new challenges after a seven-year career at Milan. Although the player initially wanted to move to teams in the English Premier League or La Liga, due to the lack of concrete offers from these championships, he is considering a move to Turkey.

Currently, Galatasaray is the main contender to acquire the player and guarantees participation in the Champions League league phase. Leao has reacted positively to this offer, but is demanding a double-digit million annual salary. Meanwhile, Milan intends to sell the player only through a direct transfer.

At present, Milan and Galatasaray are still some way apart in reaching a mutual agreement regarding the player's valuation and his high salary demands. The parties are expected to continue negotiations during the remainder of the transfer window to agree on all details.

MilanBrahim DiazRafael LeaoReal MadridGalatasaray
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