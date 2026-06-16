New Import-Independent Telecom Cloud Platform Launched in Russia

Russia's T2 mobile operator, in collaboration with software developer "Bazis", has successfully implemented a telecom cloud system based on the local Basis Dynamix virtualization platform. This project is regarded as a significant step toward abandoning foreign technologies and ensuring the independence of network infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

The new solution currently ensures the stable operation of the PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function), which is responsible for tariff policies and billing processes in the operator's networks. According to ixbt.com, this technological transition began in mid-2025 and includes the integration of the Basis Dynamix platform with data storage systems.

Technological Optimization and Security

As part of the project, engineers succeeded in adapting the hypervisor to the clustered architecture of network functions. One of the most important innovations is the implementation of a single protection node instead of distributed security modules. This approach significantly reduced the load on the infrastructure and decreased the need for additional network equipment.

After Western technology providers left the Russian market, local operators began a gradual transition to their own solutions to preserve their network core. T2 is focusing primarily on the system's fault tolerance and high performance.

The implementation of the new platform provides the following advantages:

Elimination of dependence on foreign licenses and technical support;

Management of network security through a single centralized system;

Optimization of equipment costs and increased energy efficiency;

Full flexibility to local conditions and legislative requirements.

Further expansion of the system is planned by 2026. Specifically, T2 aims to implement this technology in another 10 large computing centers. This will allow scaling the PCRF function nationwide and gradually migrating other core network components to local software.

This case could serve as a unique experience for other countries in the CIS region. At a time when the issue of technological sovereignty is becoming globally relevant, such large-scale projects in the telecom sector mark a new stage in ensuring network stability.