Mobileye to Launch Robotaxi Service: Intel Subsidiary Enters New Phase

Mobileye, one of the world leaders in autonomous driving technology, is fundamentally changing its strategy. The company, owned by Intel Corporation, announced that it will evolve from being just a technology supplier to becoming an independent robotaxi operator. This move is aimed at further strengthening the company's position in the self-driving vehicle market. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Mobileye plans to launch its driverless taxi service in one of the US cities in 2027. While the specific city has not yet been disclosed, the company stated that it will form a fleet of 100 autonomous vehicles in the initial stage. If this pilot project is successful, the number of robotaxis is expected to reach 17,000 within the next five years.

A New Participant in the Technological Revolution

Speaking about the development of the industry, Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua emphasized that the robotaxi revolution is only just beginning. According to him, this technology has the potential to completely change the way we travel worldwide. For a long time, the company was known for supplying safety systems and driver-assistance chips to automakers.

Currently, Mobileye supplies its autonomous driving systems to giants such as Volkswagen. However, by launching its own operator service, the company may enter into direct competition with the customers it partners with. This strategy is part of the company management's long-term plan, as Shashua previously stated that passing through the robotaxi stage is necessary to achieve fully autonomous consumer cars.

New Business Model and Partnerships

Mobileye is establishing a separate operational unit to manage the new service. To work with customers and accept orders, the company will use its own Moovit app. This platform already has extensive experience in public transport and passenger transportation, providing the infrastructure for the new service.

It has not yet been officially confirmed which car brands will be used for the project. Nevertheless, images in the company's press release show a modified version of the Ora iQ electric crossover produced by China's Great Wall Motors. Mobileye stated that it will only partner with factories producing platforms that are "ready for autonomous driving."

This initiative is also of great importance for developing markets like Uzbekistan. Globally, the popularization of robotaxi services will lead to reduced transport costs and increased road safety in the future. The entry of tech giants like Mobileye into this market will intensify competition and accelerate innovation.