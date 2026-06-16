Mobileye to Launch Robotaxi Service: Intel Subsidiary Enters New Phase

·29·Technology
Mobileye to Launch Robotaxi Service: Intel Subsidiary Enters New Phase

Mobileye, one of the world leaders in autonomous driving technology, is fundamentally changing its strategy. The company, owned by Intel Corporation, announced that it will evolve from being just a technology supplier to becoming an independent robotaxi operator. This move is aimed at further strengthening the company's position in the self-driving vehicle market. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, Mobileye plans to launch its driverless taxi service in one of the US cities in 2027. While the specific city has not yet been disclosed, the company stated that it will form a fleet of 100 autonomous vehicles in the initial stage. If this pilot project is successful, the number of robotaxis is expected to reach 17,000 within the next five years.

A New Participant in the Technological Revolution

Speaking about the development of the industry, Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua emphasized that the robotaxi revolution is only just beginning. According to him, this technology has the potential to completely change the way we travel worldwide. For a long time, the company was known for supplying safety systems and driver-assistance chips to automakers.

Currently, Mobileye supplies its autonomous driving systems to giants such as Volkswagen. However, by launching its own operator service, the company may enter into direct competition with the customers it partners with. This strategy is part of the company management's long-term plan, as Shashua previously stated that passing through the robotaxi stage is necessary to achieve fully autonomous consumer cars.

New Business Model and Partnerships

Mobileye is establishing a separate operational unit to manage the new service. To work with customers and accept orders, the company will use its own Moovit app. This platform already has extensive experience in public transport and passenger transportation, providing the infrastructure for the new service.

It has not yet been officially confirmed which car brands will be used for the project. Nevertheless, images in the company's press release show a modified version of the Ora iQ electric crossover produced by China's Great Wall Motors. Mobileye stated that it will only partner with factories producing platforms that are "ready for autonomous driving."

This initiative is also of great importance for developing markets like Uzbekistan. Globally, the popularization of robotaxi services will lead to reduced transport costs and increased road safety in the future. The entry of tech giants like Mobileye into this market will intensify competition and accelerate innovation.

MobileyeIntelRobotaxiAutonomous VehicleTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xbox Consoles May Soon Be Available via Installment PlansXbox Consoles May Soon Be Available via Installment PlansToday, 18:27Dell's Answer to MacBook Neo Turns Out Much More Expensive Than ExpectedDell's Answer to MacBook Neo Turns Out Much More Expensive Than ExpectedToday, 18:23FIFA System Flaw: Hackers Could Have Stopped World Cup BroadcastsFIFA System Flaw: Hackers Could Have Stopped World Cup BroadcastsToday, 18:23Is the Era of Smartphones Ending: Qualcomm Unveils New Chips for Future DevicesIs the Era of Smartphones Ending: Qualcomm Unveils New Chips for Future DevicesToday, 18:21Opera One Browser Completely Updated: Users Now Create Their Own InterfaceOpera One Browser Completely Updated: Users Now Create Their Own InterfaceToday, 17:59Rivian Lays Off Hundreds of Employees After R2 SUV Deliveries BeginRivian Lays Off Hundreds of Employees After R2 SUV Deliveries BeginToday, 17:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
8000 mAh battery and 200 MP Leica camera: Xiaomi 17 Max released
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time