Is the Era of Smartphones Ending: Qualcomm Unveils New Chips for Future Devices

Qualcomm, the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer, has announced its strategic plans for a new generation of devices expected to replace smartphones. In an interview with CNBC, CEO Cristiano Amon revealed that work is underway on more than 40 different AI-powered wearable gadgets, including smart glasses, jewelry, and camera-equipped earbuds. This move indicates that Qualcomm aims to become the primary technological platform in the post-smartphone era. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

To achieve these goals, the company introduced two major products: the Snapdragon Reality Elite platform and a hardware and software suite called the Scalable Turnkey AI-Ready Toolkit (START). Snapdragon Reality Elite is specifically designed for mixed reality glasses, capable of performing complex AI tasks directly on the device. This platform promises significantly higher efficiency compared to previous generations.

Technical Capabilities and Revolutionary Speed

According to Qualcomm, the new Snapdragon Reality Elite platform increases GPU performance by 60%, CPU power by 30%, and NPU speed by 160%. While these figures may seem complex to the average user, the company provided a concrete example: the platform can run a language model with 3 billion parameters at a speed of 45 tokens per second. This means there will be no delays when interacting with AI.

The new chip also brings major changes in visual quality. The ability to provide a 4.4K resolution image at 90 frames per second for each eye reduces issues such as eye strain and dizziness during prolonged use. Additionally, the hand and head tracking system has been improved, making digital content blend more seamlessly with the real world.

Strategy for Moving Beyond Smartphones

Cristiano Amon emphasized that in the future, users will need devices they can always carry, which can see the environment and provide quick access to AI agents. This will undoubtedly create a new competitive arena for smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung. Through its START program, Qualcomm intends to help new manufacturers enter the market faster.

Smart glasses equipped with audio and cameras (like Meta Ray-Ban);

Devices with monocular and binocular displays;

Advanced mixed reality gadgets like XREAL Project Aura.

Considering the growing demand for smartwatches and earbuds in the Uzbekistan market in recent years, the technologies offered by Qualcomm could become the primary tools replacing smartphones in the coming years. Currently, brands like Inspecs and O’Neill are recognized as the first partners of this new platform. The company plans to expand the START project beyond glasses to other types of wearable devices in the future.