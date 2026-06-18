Samsung Galaxy S27 Flagship May Lack Expected Updates

Although South Korean tech giant Samsung has begun working on its future flagship smartphones, initial data may disappoint many. According to sources in the supply chain cited by Naver, the base Galaxy S27 model is not expected to have significant changes in terms of screen and camera. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

At the current stage, there are no signs that completely new display panels or improved camera modules are being developed for the new device. This could mean that the Galaxy S27 will inherit the technical specifications of the preceding Galaxy S26 (which has not yet been introduced) and even earlier models. In recent years, Samsung has focused its primary attention on the Ultra version, limiting base models to minor evolutionary changes.

Cost Reduction Strategy

Economic reasons may lie behind the unchanged screen. According to reports, Samsung plans to move away from its own Samsung Display division products and switch to OLED panels developed by China's BOE. This allows for a saving of approximately 5 dollars per panel.

While 5 dollars may seem like a small amount, for flagships sold in millions of copies, this significantly impacts the company's profit. However, for users, this may be perceived as technological stagnation, as competitors, especially Chinese brands, are sharply increasing display brightness and quality.

Everything Can Still Change

It is worth noting that there are still approximately nine months until the official presentation of the Galaxy S27 series. The devices are currently in the early stages of design. During this time, it is possible that Samsung engineers will change the list of suppliers or decide to add new components.

In the Uzbekistan market, Samsung flagships have always enjoyed high prestige. If there are no significant changes in the base model, consumers' attention may shift more toward the Ultra model or last year's discounted flagships. Although this information is not yet officially confirmed, insiders predict that Samsung's conservative approach will continue.