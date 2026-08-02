Poker from Husayn Norchayev — Navbahor routs Xorazm

·60·Sport
Poker from Husayn Norchayev — Navbahor routs Xorazm

A true goal show was witnessed in Namangan on matchday 15 of the Super League. Navbahor defeated Xorazm 5:1 at home, with Husayn Norchayev becoming the hero of the match.

The striker scored a hat-trick in the first half alone, and after the break netted another goal to seal his poker. His fantastic night lifted Temur Kapadze's team to 4th place in the standings.

Norchayev scored a hat-trick in 25 minutes

The score was opened in the 16th minute. Husayn Norchayev finished off Navbahor's attacking move with a precise shot to put the hosts ahead.

Twenty minutes later, he scored his and the team's second goal. In the 41st minute, Norchayev breached the opponent's goal once again, completing a hat-trick in just 25 minutes.

At the end of the first half, Xorazm responded. Rustamjon Abduhamidov narrowed the gap in the 45+4th minute, sending the teams into halftime with a 3:1 scoreline.

Poker completed in the second half

The visitors' goal could have brought some intrigue into the game. However, Navbahor did not relinquish the initiative after the break.

In the 60th minute, Norchayev stepped up again. The striker breached Xorazm's goal for the fourth time, sealing his personal poker — 4:1.

Seven minutes later, Ruslanbek Jiyanov set the final score. The defender's goal put the finishing touch on a resounding victory for the team from Namangan — 5:1.

All goals in the match

Minute

Goalscorer

Score

16

Husayn Norchayev

1:0

36

Husayn Norchayev

2:0

41

Husayn Norchayev

3:0

45+4

Rustamjon Abduhamidov

3:1

60

Husayn Norchayev

4:1

67

Ruslanbek Jiyanov

5:1

Norchayev himself scored four of Navbahor's five goals. Registering a poker within the first hour of the match, he practically decided the fate of the fixture.

Kapadze's team climbs to 4th place

Following the crushing victory, Navbahor brought their points tally to 25 and climbed to 4th position in the Super League table.

Xorazm remained in 12th place with 16 points. The team from Urgench in Namangan failed to break their unfavorable tradition once again.

Prior to this fixture, Navbahor had won all eight head-to-head matches played in Namangan, scoring 31 goals and conceding only four.

Lineups:

  • Navbahor: Yusupov, Mirsaidov, Mamatkazin, Jiyanov (Abdurahmonov), Kholmatov, Norchayev (Kojo), Benjamin (Rahimjonov), Adhamzoda, Ilich (Jaloliddinov), Jgerenaiya, Usmonov (Ghiyosov).

  • Xorazm: Stojic, Otakhonov (Ismoilov), Lucio (Ismoilov), Ortikboyev, Nugumanov, Hamidjonov, Rom, Khosinov (Pirmuhammadov), Khoshimov, Abduhamidov (Yejov), Sabino.

Temur Kapadze also gave playing time in the second half to Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, Muhammadali Ghiyosov, Joel Kojo, Asadbek Rahimjonov, and Shohrux Abdurahmonov.

Four goals and three crucial points in one night

For Navbahor, this was more than just a big win. The team from Namangan secured three vital points in the race for top spots, sending a serious signal to their rivals.

At the center of the match stood a single player. Husayn Norchayev's poker could well remain one of the most brilliant individual performances of the Super League season.

Do you think Norchayev can contend for the golden boot if he keeps up this form? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram or other social networks!

Husayn NorchayevNavbahorXorazmTemur KapadzeNamangan
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