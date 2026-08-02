Randal Kolo Muani officially becomes a Juventus player

Turin club Juventus has officially announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani. The French player returned to Turin on a five-year contract, and this transfer is an important step aimed at further strengthening the team's attacking line for the new season, according to Goal.com reports .

Financial details and contract terms

According to Italian media reports, the transfer fee between the parties amounted to 38 million euros. Additionally, the contract provides for bonuses in the amount of 12 million euros. Having successfully passed a medical examination in Turin, the forward signed a deal valid until June 30, 2031.

Goal.com reports that Randal Kolo Muani will earn a net salary of 5.55 million euros per season at his new club. This amount may increase further through the player's personal bonuses. The French champion also confirmed the player's transfer through its official channels and wished him success in his future career.

History of return to Turin and previous achievements

Recall that Randal Kolo Muani defended the colors of Juventus on loan during the 2025 winter transfer window. In the team managed by Thiago Motta, he quickly proved himself, scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists in 22 matches. His reliable play helped the team secure fourth place in Serie A and earn a Champions League spot.

During the 2025-2026 season, the French player played on loan for English Premier League representative Tottenham. During his time in London, he participated in 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 5 goals and providing as many assists. Following the completed negotiations, the player returned to Italy, remaining in an environment well known to him.