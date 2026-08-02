PSG submits €33 million bid to Parma for Zion Suzuki

·33·Sport
PSG submits €33 million bid to Parma for Zion Suzuki

With the start of the summer transfer window, the first major move in the goalkeeper market has been made. Paris Saint-Germain has begun strengthening its squad with an eye on the future, outpacing competitors in the race for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information shared by Fabrizio Romano, the Parisian club has officially submitted a €33 million bid for the Parma goalkeeper. With this step, the French giants have shown how serious their intentions are in the transfer market.

The Parisians' new plans

Head coach Luis Enrique is looking for a reliable goalkeeper to create worthy competition for Matvey Safonov. Currently, due to contract demands and expectations for future results, the club is forced to abandon other options.

It is reported that the PSG management does not fully trust certain goalkeepers currently in the squad. Therefore, the transfer of Zion Suzuki has become a priority for the team, and negotiations are approaching their final stage.

Juventus and the goalkeeper market

This activity by the Parisians has also caught the attention of other giant clubs. In particular, Juventus, which was one of the main contenders in the transfer race, is now forced to focus on alternative options.

Since the transfer of Dibu Martínez is practically impossible and Svilar has been linked with Roma, Guglielmo Vikario remains the primary target for the Turin club. The team led by Luciano Spalletti could sign the Tottenham goalkeeper on loan with an option to buy.

Such sharp changes in the goalkeeper market indicate that the summer transfer window will be intense and full of unexpected events. Every giant club is deploying its financial resources to further strengthen its squad.

PSGZion SuzukiJuventusTransfersFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mohamed Salah could continue his career in SpainMohamed Salah could continue his career in SpainToday, 23:31Joan García refuses to get a tattoo and answers transfer questionsJoan García refuses to get a tattoo and answers transfer questionsToday, 23:16Bayern Munich seeks a worthy successor for Harry KaneBayern Munich seeks a worthy successor for Harry KaneToday, 23:15Chelsea Sign Argentinian Midfielder Valentin BarcoChelsea Sign Argentinian Midfielder Valentin BarcoToday, 22:52Doriyev Show: Sogdiana Defeats Mash’al Away in GuzarDoriyev Show: Sogdiana Defeats Mash’al Away in GuzarToday, 22:47Poker from Husayn Norchayev — Navbahor routs XorazmPoker from Husayn Norchayev — Navbahor routs XorazmToday, 22:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'