PSG submits €33 million bid to Parma for Zion Suzuki

With the start of the summer transfer window, the first major move in the goalkeeper market has been made. Paris Saint-Germain has begun strengthening its squad with an eye on the future, outpacing competitors in the race for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information shared by Fabrizio Romano, the Parisian club has officially submitted a €33 million bid for the Parma goalkeeper. With this step, the French giants have shown how serious their intentions are in the transfer market.

The Parisians' new plans

Head coach Luis Enrique is looking for a reliable goalkeeper to create worthy competition for Matvey Safonov. Currently, due to contract demands and expectations for future results, the club is forced to abandon other options.

It is reported that the PSG management does not fully trust certain goalkeepers currently in the squad. Therefore, the transfer of Zion Suzuki has become a priority for the team, and negotiations are approaching their final stage.

Juventus and the goalkeeper market

This activity by the Parisians has also caught the attention of other giant clubs. In particular, Juventus, which was one of the main contenders in the transfer race, is now forced to focus on alternative options.

Since the transfer of Dibu Martínez is practically impossible and Svilar has been linked with Roma, Guglielmo Vikario remains the primary target for the Turin club. The team led by Luciano Spalletti could sign the Tottenham goalkeeper on loan with an option to buy.

Such sharp changes in the goalkeeper market indicate that the summer transfer window will be intense and full of unexpected events. Every giant club is deploying its financial resources to further strengthen its squad.