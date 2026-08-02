Inter Miami Intensifies Pursuit of Kevin De Bruyne Transfer

US club Inter Miami has sharply intensified its efforts to secure the signing of experienced midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Continuing to gather world football stars, the Florida club's management wants to convince the Belgian player to move to North America next summer. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Miami team has reactivated its interest in the 35-year-old playmaker. It is reported that the player himself is now looking much more favorably upon a move to the MLS championship than before.

Difficulties in Italy and a New Challenge

According to Nicolò Schira, as early as June 2025, Kevin De Bruyne attracted interest from Inter Miami and San Diego, and even held negotiations with them. Publicly available information indicates that after leaving Manchester City, the player headed to Italy, but his career in Serie A did not go as expected.

Tactical misunderstandings with the coaching staff in Italy posed difficulties for the experienced midfielder. In particular, dissatisfied with the team's overly defensive style, the player openly admitted in interviews that this situation did not align with his football philosophy.

Miami's Advantage and Transfer Prospects

According to MLS regulations, Inter Miami holds the "discovery rights" for Kevin De Bruyne in the league. This gives the Miami club the privilege to negotiate first compared to other competitors should the player decide to come to North America.

Nevertheless, the player's current contract in Italy and high financial demands remain one of the main obstacles to the transfer. If the parties reach an agreement, another world-class player could join the star-studded squad led by Lionel Messi.