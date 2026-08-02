Inter Miami Intensifies Pursuit of Kevin De Bruyne Transfer

·37·Sport
Inter Miami Intensifies Pursuit of Kevin De Bruyne Transfer

US club Inter Miami has sharply intensified its efforts to secure the signing of experienced midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Continuing to gather world football stars, the Florida club's management wants to convince the Belgian player to move to North America next summer. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Miami team has reactivated its interest in the 35-year-old playmaker. It is reported that the player himself is now looking much more favorably upon a move to the MLS championship than before.

Difficulties in Italy and a New Challenge

According to Nicolò Schira, as early as June 2025, Kevin De Bruyne attracted interest from Inter Miami and San Diego, and even held negotiations with them. Publicly available information indicates that after leaving Manchester City, the player headed to Italy, but his career in Serie A did not go as expected.

Tactical misunderstandings with the coaching staff in Italy posed difficulties for the experienced midfielder. In particular, dissatisfied with the team's overly defensive style, the player openly admitted in interviews that this situation did not align with his football philosophy.

Miami's Advantage and Transfer Prospects

According to MLS regulations, Inter Miami holds the "discovery rights" for Kevin De Bruyne in the league. This gives the Miami club the privilege to negotiate first compared to other competitors should the player decide to come to North America.

Nevertheless, the player's current contract in Italy and high financial demands remain one of the main obstacles to the transfer. If the parties reach an agreement, another world-class player could join the star-studded squad led by Lionel Messi.

Inter MiamiKevin De BruyneLionel MessiMLSTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Randal Kolo Muani officially becomes a Juventus playerRandal Kolo Muani officially becomes a Juventus playerToday, 21:40Mohamed Salah could continue his career in La LigaMohamed Salah could continue his career in La LigaToday, 20:52PSG makes €33 million offer to Parma for Zion SuzukiPSG makes €33 million offer to Parma for Zion SuzukiToday, 20:35Barcelona Ready to Transfer Ferran TorresBarcelona Ready to Transfer Ferran TorresToday, 20:18Will there be an Uzbekistan vs. Russia match? Toshev states the key conditionWill there be an Uzbekistan vs. Russia match? Toshev states the key conditionToday, 20:06Ajax Secures Barcelona Goalkeeper and Young TalentAjax Secures Barcelona Goalkeeper and Young TalentToday, 19:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'