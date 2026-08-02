Why App Store apps are becoming popular again in the era of artificial intelligence

Despite debates suggesting that AI agents will make apps unnecessary by simplifying the use of online services, the mobile app market has not lost its relevance. On the contrary, recent times have seen a sharp increase in the number of interesting, creative, and innovative indie projects on App Store and Google Play. According to ixbt.com, the simplification of software development processes has paved the way for many new apps to enter the market. Techcrunch.com reports this.

The rapid development of AI technologies is accelerating the programming process, allowing even inexperienced users to find their place in the app ecosystem. In the first quarter of this year, the release of new apps worldwide increased by 60 percent compared to the same period last year. Specifically, this figure was even higher in Apple's iOS store, reaching 80 percent.

What is driving the new app boom?

Along with the market expansion, there are concerns that the App Store might get flooded with low-quality or purely ad-driven software. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of interesting apps worthy of consumer attention. While most of them leverage AI capabilities behind the scenes, they do not openly market themselves as "AI-powered."

One such noteworthy new app is called Albo. Previously known as Sortd, this app is a real find for users who make a habit of saving content from social media but later forget about it. The core idea of the app is to allow users to forward links of TikTok, Instagram Reel, or YouTube videos directly into the app.

How does the Albo app work?

Albo automatically reads all data from the link, organizes it, and saves it for the user. Most importantly, even if the original content creator later deletes the video, the post and all its associated notes remain saved right inside the app. The app successfully works not only with social media, but also with various web browsers and screenshots.

This product was created by London-based studio The Feel Good Project, which specializes in technologies that inspire users rather than fatiguing them with unnecessary time spent online. The app is free for basic features, while additional capabilities are available via subscription.