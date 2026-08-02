Grid Inverters from China May Be Banned in the US

·21·Technology
Grid Inverters from China May Be Banned in the US

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has significantly expanded the list of equipment subject to restrictions for national security reasons. For the first time, grid power inverters—an integral part of home energy storage systems, solar power plants, and portable power stations—have been added to this blacklist. This is reported by Ixbt.com, reports .

According to ixbt.com, these devices perform the function of converting direct current from batteries into alternating current necessary for home appliances and the general grid. It is precisely this type of equipment that is currently in the crosshairs of American regulatory bodies.

Security Requirements and Import Restrictions

The new requirements are expected to severely complicate the certification and sales process for imported inverters entering the US market, particularly those manufactured in China. Regulators cite cybersecurity risks as the primary reason for this. Specifically, concerns are raised by the possibility of remote firmware updates and the risk of potential external interference in the device's operation.

Nevertheless, the introduced restrictions will not affect models that have already passed certification and are currently officially sold or used in the United States. However, new types of inverters, especially those equipped with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, will have to undergo stricter inspections.

Market Impact and Expected Changes

Although the new rules are officially aimed at energy infrastructure and solar generation equipment, they may also affect new home energy storage systems and portable power stations. Today, a significant portion of such products is manufactured specifically by Chinese companies.

If the FCC implements these requirements in full, the assortment of such devices in the United States is likely to shrink sharply, while the prices of remaining models could rise. At the same time, certain manufacturers retain the possibility of obtaining individual exemptions and utilizing local supply chains.

As a reminder, reports had previously circulated in the US about the possibility of banning robot vacuums and robotic lawn mowers manufactured in China as well.

USAInvertersChinaCybersecurityTechnology
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