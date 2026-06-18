Russia's New UTS-800 Trainer Aircraft Prepares for Maiden Flight

A significant step is being taken in the Russian aviation industry: the Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) is preparing to launch its new UTS-800 trainer aircraft for the first time with a domestic engine. This project is a strategic stage toward the complete localization of the initial training and screening system for pilots in Russia's military and civil aviation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Ekaterina Zgirovskaya, an official representative of UZGA, stated at an exhibition in Minsk that the prototype equipped with the VK-800SP turboprop engine has reached the final stage of testing. Previously, the aircraft was tested with General Electric engines from the USA, but serial production will rely entirely on Russian technologies.

Technical Tests and Safety Measures

Recently, ground frequency tests of the UTS-800 aircraft were successfully completed at the production site in Yekaterinburg. According to ixbt.com, this process is of decisive importance in ensuring the flight safety of the aircraft. During the frequency tests, the resonance frequencies of the airframe and the dynamic characteristics of the control system were determined.

Experts aim to use these tests to eliminate dangerous vibrations that may occur during flight. Such checks are necessary to confirm the strength of the construction and full compliance with flight safety requirements. Passing this stage guarantees the stable movement of the aircraft in the air.

Operation of Onboard Systems

As part of the ground tests, not only the engine but all vital systems of the aircraft were checked. In particular, the power supply, hydraulics, landing gear, and radio-electronic equipment were tested in various operating modes. Special attention was paid to the proportional operation of these systems at various power levels of the power plant (engine).

The main characteristics of the UTS-800 aircraft include:

Designed for initial training and screening of pilots;

The first turboprop trainer aircraft produced in Russia;

Equipped with modern digital onboard equipment;

Low operating costs and high reliability.

It is worth noting that not only the Russian domestic market but also foreign customers are showing great interest in this new model. The UTS-800, expected to be competitive in the trainer aircraft segment, could soon find a place in the arsenals of aviation schools in many countries. Currently, specialists are carrying out final adjustments to set the date for the maiden flight.