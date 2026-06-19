Honor X80 Pro Max Passes 17-Hour Extreme Test in 45°C Desert Heat

·59·Technology
Honor X80 Pro Max Passes 17-Hour Extreme Test in 45°C Desert Heat

The autonomy race in the smartphone market is entering a new stage. Ahead of its official presentation, Honor tested its next flagship, the Honor X80 Pro Max, in extremely harsh climatic conditions. This experiment, conducted in the Gobi Desert with the participation of aerospace engineers, demonstrated the device's durability capabilities in practice. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to the ixbt.com publication, the smartphone was used continuously for 17 hours under direct sunlight in scorching heat of 45°C. Although the device was used for complex tasks such as navigation, communication, data processing, and equipment diagnostics, its power performance was significantly higher than expected. It was noted that even after several hours of intensive use, the battery charge remained at 89%, only dropping to 26% by 04:25 AM.

Record-breaking battery and technical specifications

The high performance of the Honor X80 Pro Max is due to its massive 11,000 mAh battery based on the fourth-generation Qinghai Lake technology. This is nearly double the capacity of many current flagship smartphones. Additionally, the device supports a 90W fast charging system.

The smartphone impresses not only with its battery but also with its screen. According to data, it is equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2788x1280 pixels. The maximum brightness of the screen is 2000 nits, while the local peak brightness reaches an astonishing 10,000 nits. This ensures a clear image even under the brightest sunlight.

The new model is designed to be resistant not only to extreme temperatures but also to mechanical impacts. The Honor X80 Pro Max meets high standards for water resistance and shock resistance. This makes it an ideal choice not only for ordinary users but also for professionals working in harsh conditions.

This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as overheating and rapid battery drain in the hot summer climate of the country are pressing issues. Devices like the Honor X80 Pro Max guarantee stable operation in such conditions. The device is expected to go on sale in the Chinese market starting June 22.

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